Kendallville airport adding heated hangar
KENDALLVILLE — Heavy equipment has already been out at work moving a lot of dirt, but on Wednesday, city, county and business officials gathered at the Kendallville Municipal airport to officially launch construction of a new, heated jet hangar.
Under a hot sun and bright, partly cloudy skies, local officials put shovel spades to dirt to break ground on the $1.2 million project that’s been in the works for about three years.
The 100-foot-by-100-foot heated hangar will allow Kendallville to house up to three small- to medium-sized jets at a time, as well as provide a space out of the elements for other transient traffic if space is available.
Right now, Kendallville’s airport has little activity in winter, because anyone flying in would have to tie up their aircraft outside. The climate-controlled hangar would allow more people to use the airport in bad weather, making Kendallville a year-round airport for the first time.
Police chief defends city’s safety reputation
KENDALLVILLE — Kendallville has had a recent run of major crime headlines in recent months, but the city’s police chief is stepping up to defend the community as a safe place to live and work.
At Tuesday’s Kendallville City Council meeting, Police Chief Rob Wiley took the podium briefly to offer a response to some recent postings he’s seen questioning whether Kendallville is a safe place — whether it’s safe to walk the streets.
“That’s certainly not an accurate reflection of what occurs in the city and the safety of the citizens,” Wiley said.
The reaction from residents and people in the area is due to a recent string of some significant but rare incidents in Kendallville. Three people have been shot in Kendallville within a year, two of whom died, and two local restaurants were robbed at gunpoint on back-to-back nights in July.
“Since November of last year, we had three shootings,” Wiley recapped for council members. “One of those was a criminal act, intentional, and two of those were accidental shootings.”
County honors courthouse flower man
AUBURN — Monday night, Clint Stephens thought he was going to a euchre tournament. A large crowd at Byler Lane Winery near Auburn had other ideas.
At a private party at the winery, Stephens was honored for his 50 years of service to DeKalb County.
Just about every day, Stephens can be found tending to the colorful flowers surrounding the DeKalb County Courthouse in downtown Auburn.
“People come from all over just to see the flowers,” he said. “They write us letters, and that makes it worthwhile.”
“Clint’s like our ambassador to DeKalb County,” said county Treasurer Sandi Wilcox. “He will give tours; he’s always there at the courthouse. He knows everybody, and he will do anything for you. ...We love him.”
Construction delays start of Hamilton schools
HAMILTON — Due to construction surrounding the repair of heating and cooling infrastructure, Hamilton Community Schools administrators decided to postpone this school year’s start by two days.
The new date for the first day at Hamilton Community Schools is Wednesday. Teachers will start work Monday and Tuesday.
“The new HVAC project is wrapping up, but there is still work to be completed. We have additional cleaning crews coming in to ensure that all rooms are clean, safe and ready to go for our students,” said a Tuesday news release. “This will also allow teachers who have not been able to access rooms this summer the ability to get prepared for our students’ first day.”
The main construction will be finished before students return, officials said. Some final cosmetic details may need to be completed in the evenings after school starts, as work crews wrap up the project.
Hoosier senators react to mass shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Doing nothing in response to two weekend mass shootings is unacceptable, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, said in a statement Monday.
Braun and U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, both reacted to deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
“Mass shootings and gun violence across our country is a complex situation; watching Congress do nothing is unacceptable, and I agree with President Trump’s call for bipartisan legislation to address this crisis,” Braun said. “Any bipartisan legislation needs to include: stronger background checks, red flag laws known as extreme risk protection orders that address mental illness, commonsense solutions that complement the Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks so we can crack down on modifications that turn guns into military-style assault weapons, and steps that are responsive to a culture that glorifies violence.”
In a footnote to his statement, Braun said Indiana’s “red flag” law could become a national model. Indiana is one of only five states with a law authorizing police to seize firearms possessed by people deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.
“Clearly we have multiple problems in this country — problems of hate, social alienation and the devaluing of human life — and we’re going to have to work together as a nation to address these challenges,” Young said. “I think Indiana has done a good job with respect to our ‘red flag’ law, and that’s something that needs to be part of the conversation moving forward across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.