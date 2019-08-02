ANGOLA — Eight months ago, downtown art projects were just ideas in the heads of Angola High School students Brooklynn Shively and Teryn Stanley.
Thursday, one of their ideas became a reality as Imagine Alley officially opened between Guardian Title Company and Studio II Salon on the Public Square in downtown Angola.
Gesturing to the artwork around him Angola Mayor Dick Hickman said, “This is such a great addition to our community.”
The pair weren’t positive what hoops they’d have to jump through to bring the idea to life, but with the help of several people, including Downtown Services Coordinator Maria Davis, City Planner Vivian Likes and Pat Schlosser of the Downtown Angola Coalition, meetings were held, project approval was granted, funds were raised and artwork was installed.
Originally, the pair had pitched just an idea to have a mural painted somewhere downtown due to their popularity in many cities.
Along the way, an alley art project idea came up and the pair were granted permission to do alley art.
“We never expected a mural idea to turn into us getting an alley,” said Stanley.
Before art could be installed in the alley, it got a bit of a makeover thanks to some city departments. Improvements included new concrete and poles installed by the street department to hang banners and durable sign panels.
The alley also now has lighting in the form of solar lights and security cameras, installed by Heather Burkett of Guardian Title.
Burkett has been in favor of the project since it was brought to the Historic Preservation Commission, of which she serves as a member.
“I now have the craziest front porch in town,” she said Thursday during the alley unveiling.
Davis said the project was a lot of work. It was also something she said has been talked about for some time and has long wanted for Angola.
“This ensures murals and ideas can always exist in a public space,” Davis said. “There is so much that can be done here to utilize the space.”
Furniture in the alley was created by students from Trine University. There are benches, tables and stools for each table, created by treated lumber.
The seating, Davis said, can be pushed together in the alley to create a performance space stage.
Current art installments in the alley were done by artists from RISE Inc., Allyson Ditmars and Genna Davis.
The hope is to have art continuing to come into the alley, which can also be seasonal.
“We wanted to brighten up the alley but let the artists do their thing,” Shively said. “It feels like we envisioned, but so much better.”
There is more coming and Shively and Stanley said they have more ideas for the space and other downtown art.
“It’s called Imagine Alley,” said Hickman. “It’s open to your imagination.”
