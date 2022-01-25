FREMONT — The Fremont Community Schools board approved a new middle school gymnastics team and answered parents’ concerns about COVID policies during its meeting Monday evening.
School board Vice President Anna Creager responded to a woman who contended that “our voices aren’t being taken seriously” by the board on COVID concerns.
“I get so many phone calls, emails, people showing up at my house, unannounced, to talk school board, which is uncalled for. My children don’t need to be part of that. My children have lost friends because of this,” Creager said.
“So don’t feel like we don’t feel what you guys are saying and feeling and talking about, because we do,” Creager said. “I think what you need to realize is we have to follow state statute and laws and that’s where we are right now.”
One man asked why Fremont schools were closed last week for at-home virtual learning, but continued with sports. He said students are not social-distancing in sports, and neither are spectators.
Superintendent William Stitt answered that the school district had 47 positive cases last week, including five or six faculty members, leading him to meet with principals and school nurses.
“Our best decision was to go virtual last week. … A lot of schools around the state went virtual last week — some are even continuing this week,” Stitt said.
Sports continued because “We wanted to give our kids something” that was normal, Stitt said. “At that time, the athletes on those teams didn’t have any positive, or enough that we weren’t able to play sports.”
The parent responded that it did not make sense that students could not go to classes, but could wrestle or play basketball.
School officials said athletes are asked to wear masks while traveling on buses.
Another parent said schools in DeKalb County are following different policies than Fremont’s involving masks and quarantining.
Creager said individual county health departments can override state rules, but Steuben County is following state and federal guidelines.
“We’re following the most up-to-date guidance,” Creager added. “What our attorney has advised us is following the letter of the law.”
However, one parent contended that the masking policies for Angola schools are different than for Fremont schools.
“They’re in our county, as well, and they’re doing things very differently,” she said. “What are we scared of, that they’re not?”
“If your hands are tied, where do we need to go? Is it the Board of Health?” she asked later.
A man in the audience said the Steuben County health board told him that decisions on COVID policies are up to individual school boards
“Everybody points the finger the other way, and then we just chase our tails in a circle, and this is the only place we can come and talk,” he said. “They’re using fear to manipulate you guys … because you’re scared you’re going to get in trouble,” he said about state health authorities.
Stitt answered a parent’s inquiry about three-question survey he sent to students in grades 7-12.
“I just wanted to hear the voice of our students … I just wanted their feelings on, ‘What can we do with masks?’’’ Stitt said.
“I wish I could send it to parents and community and know that I was just getting our community and our parents’ voices. We’re still working on that, through some different technology,” Stitt said about surveys.
One parent complained that she is receiving all information about school COVID policies from her children.
“We will continue to work on communication,” Stitt responded.
The superintendent said the school district still is planning to take fourth- and fifth-graders to watch the Shrine Circus in Fort Wayne on Friday, adding, “We’ll see how it goes.”
Late last year, a Fremont parent sued the district over its COVID-19 policies. The suit recently was dismissed.
The board unanimously approved starting a Fremont Middle School gymnastics program.
Three girls who will participate in middle school gymnastics will be led by two volunteer coaches, Julie Senecal, a middle school math teacher, and Shelby Miller, the school corporation treasurer.
“They will have at least two or three meets this year, throughout the state,” Stitt said. The girls will compete in sparkly, red-and-black leotards.
Board members thanked the local Moose Lodge for its $1,500 donation toward middle school wrestling uniforms.
The board hired four coaches and accepted resignations from two others.
Joining the coaching staff are Kayla DeLong for middle school track, Ian Burkhart for high school junior varsity baseball, Ashley Stroop for middle school intramural tennis and Nolan Tucker for seventh- and eighth-grade football.
Resigning as coaches are Hunter Gaerte, high school varsity volleyball, and Trevor Thomas, high school assistant for track and field.
