ANGOLA — Steuben County’s new highway superintendent couldn’t have started work at a worse time.
Chad Leggett, who started on Thursday, was thrown into the thick of things with the county’s first significant snow of this winter season when 4 inches of snow was recorded in Angola.
And it came on a national holiday when highway crews were supposed to have the day off. Instead, they were called in and worked until 5:30 p.m. Monday and resumed plowing Tuesday at 5 a.m.
However, some Steuben County Council members, in their Tuesday meeting, were highly critical of the highway department’s performance on Monday.
“I watch all the money that flows through here for this department and the roads were not plowed,” Councilman Jim Getz said. Getz represents the northern tier of counties in council District A.
“My phone was hot this morning,” Getz said, demanding a meeting later in the day with Leggett and Engineer Jen Sharkey, who took the brunt of the criticism from the council Tuesday morning.
Councilman Ken Shelton, who serves council District C that mainly covers Angola, also was critical of the highway department’s performance.
Shelton said he had driven on C.R. 200W and C.R. 200N and both had hard-packed snow while nearby roads in Angola and Interstate 69 — both out of county jurisdiction — were wet and passable.
Council President Rick Shipe pointed out that Angola and the Indiana Department of Transportation both use 100% salt to treat the roads while the county does not — it uses a sand-salt mix — because of the expense due to the 600-plus mile road inventory.
“It’s not economically feasible to put straight salt down,” Shipe said.
While Shelton thought Sharkey deserved a bit of a pass while handling both the engineer’s and superintendent’s duties since the mid-summer resignation of Superintendent Emmett Heller, “I think they would have taken (snow removal) to a higher level.”
Getz said by morning county roads should have been cleared “mailbox to mailbox.”
“We had this same problem last year,” Getz said.
“We have a different superintendent this year. It will be different,” said Commissioner Lynne Liechty, who attended the council meeting.
It is the Board of Commissioners who oversee the highway department and its day-to-day functions. The County Council only makes funding decisions for the highway department. It has been rumored that both Getz and Shelton have aspirations of being commissioners, who serve in an executive and legislative capacity for the county.
“I appreciate the feedback,” the typically genial Sharkey replied.
Sharkey said she, Leggett and other highway team leaders were going to hold a debriefing session Tuesday afternoon to discuss what went right, what went wrong and how to develop a better plan of attack.
She said the department would be looking at different treatment plans and getting out before the snow, among other things.
“After the snow event we will do a debrief with the crew to review what went well and what we can improve upon,” Sharkey said in a text message.
