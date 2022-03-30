ANGOLA — The Steuben County judicial center project might have been flying through approvals on the county level, but now the project is going before Angola planning and zoning.
Six different variance requests were presented Monday to the Angola Board of Zoning Appeals by RQAW, designers of the judicial center. Five were approved and one was approved as amended.
Caleb Rothenberger asked for variances. In order to request variances to codes contractors must present the variances to the City of Angola Board of Zoning Appeals as they are the only board which can grant variances.
RQAW is the Fishers-based architecture firm undertaking construction of the Steuben County judicial center planned to be at 305 S. Martha St.
All of RQAW’s requests will still have to be approved with a Development Plan Approval Process which will take place at the next Angola Plan Commission meeting, on April 11.
The meeting got off to a late start because BZA board member Susan Ralston, Eugene Burd’s replacement, was absent and BZA board member Mike Sutter was late, preventing a quorum.
In attendance on Monday night’s meeting were BZA Board members Phil Roe, Mike Sutter, Vice Chairman Howard McKeever, and Chairman Brant Moore.
Also present were the City of Angola’s Director of Planning and Economic Development, Jennifer Barclay, Economic Development and Planning Department staff, Retha Hicks, and City of Angola Attorney Kim Shoup.
The March meeting went fairly conceptually as Barclay was able to explain all of the ordinances in detail to the BZA members.
Rothenberger began by presenting his first ordinance regarding the development standards of the new building specifically the yard setback and maximum lot coverages.
A zero setback was requested by Rothernberger along all streets around the building including Wall Street, South Martha Street, East South Street and South Washington Street, as well as a maximum lot coverage of 75%.
The design of the new Steuben County judicial center all of the yards are considered front yards as the building will reside on a corner lot.
Both Moore and McKeever were undecided about the zero setback.
“Are we here too soon?” asked Moore.
“The board is saying they want something more concrete,” explained Barclay.
Rothenberger said his goal is a 10-foot setback.
McKeever noted the building would not be approved by the BZA to be located within any easement of utilities.
“Do you see the need for the building to be shifted?” Moore asked Rothenberger in relation to why he needed a zero setback.
Rothenberger explained the variants and lenience he requested had to do with the winged walls planned for the southwest corner of the building.
Steuben County Commissioner President Wil Howard noted from the audience that the reason Rothenberger wanted the zero setback was because of the wall off of Washington Street where there will be parking.
Sutter requested verbiage for wiggle room for the BZA.
“I would like to see something there other than zero,” said Moore.
According to the board the zero foot setback is concerning on South Martha Street as there is a city owned storm sewer adjacent to the right-of-way.
Attorney Kim Shoup noted there was no need for additional verbiage.
The first variance was changed to have a 5-foot setback on South Martha Street and a 10-foot setback on South Street and a maximum lot coverage of 80%.
Rothernberger next presented the second request regarding the nonresidential driveway standards of the new building.
The proposed driveway is planned to be constructed 60 feet from the East South Street and South Washington Street intersection as well as a drive along Wall Street that will be along Wall Street 54.8 feet from South Martha Street.
The second variance regarding nonresidential driveway standard ordinance as accepted as presented by Rothernberger.
The third ordnance regarding institutional fence and wall standards was altered slightly by the board to fit the needs of the RQAW Corporation.
Rothenberger explained the fence itself including the knee wall would not exceed the 6 feet; however, the masonry columns on the fence would be closer to 8 feet.
Moore noted without the masonry columns the fence would resemble a jail.
Roe agreed with Moore and regarded the aesthetic need for the masonry columns.
Rothenberger said, “If I may, if it was just the panel fence, it is a more decorative style fence with four horizontal rails which would be more decorative than just the security fence. We will also have landscaping along the parking in there as well.”
The standard post supports would be the metal with black powder coating.
The ordinance was approved for the 8 foot masonry columns and 6 foot fencing along South Street and Washington Street.
The fourth ordinance was regarding the street tree planting standards.
Rothenberger explained all existing trees on the property would be removed. The property areas off of both South and Washington streets already meet the requirements. Martha street requires six trees and zero are proposed and Wall Street requires three trees and two are proposed.
The board decided with the assistance of Barclay that the number of bushes being added contributed enough greenery and approved the ordinance as submitted by Rothenberger.
The fifth ordinance regarding the building’s parking lot planting standards was presented next. Parking lots with five or more spaces shall have one deciduous tree per 40 feet of parking lot perimeter and one shrub per every 20 feet of the perimeter.
“If you combine all of the so call plants, they have enough plants?” asked Moore.
“If you count trees and shrubs as equal then yeah,” said Barclay.
The parking lot planting standards were accepted as presented by Rothenberger.
The sixth and final ordinance was regarding the nonresidential parking standards.
The board had concerns over the reduction of parking.
Rothenberger passed out a diagram to the council.
They are proposing 62 additional spaces for the Steuben County judicial center.
The parking lot in front of the Steuben Community Center has 109 spaces. The access for overflow lot to the south has 16 spaces.
Two parking lots assigned for the Metropolitan School District were not included in the parking space count.
The area used for general courthouse parking now has a 99 spaces.
The area around the jail is estimated to have seven people at their top shift for a total of 14 spaces and an additional total of 26 shared spaces.
“The required amount of spaces required of all users to share that at the judicial campus would be 221 spaces, and we have 312 spaces,” said Rothenberger.
The board agreed to approve the parking space variance as presented
“Parking is parking. There is never enough,” said Moore.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.