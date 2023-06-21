HAMILTON — A dedication is being held on Saturday for a memorial to former Steuben County Surveyor Larry Gilbert.
The memorial is going to be dedicated at the Fish Creek Trail, a project Gilbert was instrumental in developing some time ago.
Mr. Gilbert, who attended Hamilton Community Schools and graduated from Indiana University, served as Steuben County Surveyor from 1983-2020 when he died literally in office.
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at 3679 E. Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton. It will take place at the Fish Creek Trail and the Fee-Howard Wetland Preserve. The formal dedication will be short in duration.
The Fish Creek Trail was part of a streambank stabilization project that brought many entities together to protect the creek, which is teeming with native and endangered freshwater mussels.
In addition to habitat preservation and restoration, it also brought about recreation opportunities for the community.
It was all part of a mitigation effort developed by Mr. Gilbert and his office.
The dedication is going to be about a half-mile on Fish Creek Trail to the Fee-Howard Preserve.
Those not able to walk will be provided with a shuttle from the Fish Creek Trail parking lot just prior to the ceremony.
After the ceremony, guests will be asked to gather at the main pavilion for refreshments and extended time for sharing memories of Mr. Gilbert.
Those not planning to stay afterward are asked to park at the Fee-Howard parking lot on Homestead Drive near Triton Manufacturing.
People with questions are asked to direct them to Brad Stevens, 668-9682.
