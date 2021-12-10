ANGOLA — The annual Angola Area Chamber of Commerce and Young Professionals Network Corporate Toboggan Speed Challenge saw much laughter and community in the dark Thursday evening at Pokagon State Park, even if the event was a bit smaller than usual.
“This year it’s just a little different because of the restrictions,” said YPN Vice President Jessica Bird. “We’re rolling with it the best we can just to keep the event going.”
The event, which raises money for the YPN, had 12 teams from various local businesses this year, a drop compared to years past but still better than last year when the event had to be canceled entirely.
Many of the usual aspects, such as an outdoor tent and after party with food, were unavailable this year due to park restrictions, but that didn’t stop the participants from having a good time. Teams arrived at the park early with their own food and refreshments and set up an evening tailgate to catch up with each other before the competition.
While there was an overall competition based on speed and enthusiasm as well as a contest for best costume, the teams enjoyed just being able to zoom down the toboggan slide and share in some holiday fun.
Teams and winners are as follows:
• Angola Dental Center (best costume award)
• Anytime Fitness
• Austin Budreau State Farm Team 1
• Austin Budreau State Farm Team 2 (slowest award)
• Cardinal IG
• JICI
• Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center
• Lakeview Neighborhood Association/Austin Lucas (best overall award)
• Steuben County REMC
• Tradition Transportation
• Wenzel Metal Spinning Team 1
• Wenzel Metal Spinning Team 2
The Corporate Toboggan Speed Challenge is YPN's main fundraiser and supports their goal of empowering young emerging leaders.
Members of YPN have an annual $50 membership fee that grants them access to the organization’s seminar series that runs from October through May.
The seminars include a free lunch and often spotlight speakers who talk about a variety of topics relevant to business and entrepreneurship.
Each seminar takes place on the third Thursday of the month at Sutton’s 160 Event Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This month’s seminar on Thursday will feature Ashley Davis from the Bowen Center speaking about stress management.
Those interested in the YPN are encouraged to attend a seminar to see what the organization has to offer. New members are accepted all year long.
For more information about the YPN, contact the Angola Area Chamber at 665-3512 or visit the YPN Facebook page at facebook.com/YpnOfSteubenCounty.
