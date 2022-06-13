ANGOLA — Trine University has promoted three staff and restructured its College of Graduate and Professional Studies, home to TrineOnline, to accommodate growth in online courses and programs.
Keirsten Eberts, assistant vice president and dean of academics for TrineOnline, said the university has seen tremendous growth in online learning on multiple fronts. In addition to the adult learners and graduate students who were already part of TrineOnline, this includes Angola campus students and students from other universities taking some online courses, online dual enrollment students and international learners.
“Trine University may be serving nearly 5,000 online students this fall, and this new structure will enable us to continue growing efficiently,” Eberts said. “Everyone at TrineOnline has been working hard as our programs and enrollment have expanded, and these new positions will give our team the support they need.”
Brittni Heiden has been promoted to executive director of academic operations for TrineOnline. In her new role, she will assist the assistant vice president and dean of academics on strategic initiatives that lead to continuous growth in the College of Graduate and Professional Studies, and will oversee the senior academic director and director of advising and student success.
Heiden earned her master of science in leadership from Trine and has worked for the university since 2014, most recently serving as graduate school director.
Joshua Pranger has been promoted to senior academic director. In this role, he will supervise the six academic directors in the College of Graduate and Professional Studies, who will serve both graduate and undergraduate students.
Anuja Shukla has been promoted to director of advising and student success, where her responsibilities will include retention and student success for all TrineOnline students. She will supervise TrineOnline’s three full-time and 14 part-time academic advisors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.