FORT WAYNE — The Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish Council will host a Holiday Pop-Up Gift Shop at Jefferson Pointe to bring joy and hope to critically ill children this holiday season.
The pop-up shop will be in space H-7 next to Bath & Body Works at the mall, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd. The shop, which will feature affordable home décor items, will be open on these days:
• Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
• Sunday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish, which grants life-changing wishes to critically ill children. Currently, there are 87 children in northeast Indiana waiting for wishes to be granted. Wishes granted have included a wide variety of experiences and gifts, including trips, shopping sprees, playsets and electronics.
“The wishes not only uplift the children but also other members of families whose lives have been turned upside down,” said Jenny Boyd, senior advancement officer for Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish. “Many families have shared with us that a child getting a wish made family members’ lives brighter and gave parents hope as they tackled the physical and psychological challenges of caring for the child.”
Those who are not able to visit the pop-up shop can also donate at https://www.oki.wish.org/popup
The Northeast Indiana Make-A-Wish Council serves these counties: Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.
Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, it has granted more than 18,000 wishes, the largest number of wishes in the country. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it’s a global movement of transforming lives through hope and wishes that needs YOU! Due to COVID-19, more children than ever before are waiting for a wish. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer and share our mission, visit: oki.wish.org and follow us on social media @makeawishohkyin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.