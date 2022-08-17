FREMONT — Fremont Town Council has approved purchasing new equipment for its police department.
Joe Patterson, the Fremont Town Marshal requested a new shield for the police department. The ballistics shield was approved by the council and will cost $7,700.
The purchase was approved with the hopes that it will never have to be used but “it’s better to have it and not need than need it and not have it,” said Steve Brown, council president.
A 2014 patrol car has seen better days and will be sold or transferred to another department.
“It’s basically worth scrap parts if we trade it in. There is one other department that would like to look at it. Orland would be interested because (Marshal) Kenny (Steele) has extra motors laying around to fix it,” said Patterson.
Other items that were up for discussion were the 2022 street project in Fremont. The sidewalks should be finished by next week and the project is on course.
“I would like to thank each member of our industry and our community for coming out to this meeting. We’ve got a good community and we’re gonna keep it there. We need the public’s input,” said Barry Wilcox, council member.
