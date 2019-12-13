FLINT — Negotiations have been favorable for the initiation of a second phase of an expansion project of the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, reported engineer Steve Henschen at the SLRWD Board of Trustees meeting Thursday.
The second phase of the expansion adds a third major project for the district. The board unanimously approved a rate hike for 2020 made necessary by a physical plant overhaul set to begin in January; a public hearing on the increase was held prior to the regular meeting. Pending closing on a bond to fund the project along with a $2.5 million State Revolving Fund grant, the board authorized Superintendent Bryan Klein to sign the notice of award, draft agreement and notice to proceed with Thieneman Construction, Westfield.
The filter media project, which will do away with a retention pond system, will cost just under $3 million. It is expected to be completed in 2020.
Henschen, an engineer with Jones Petrie Rafiniski, said the current, $9.8 million northeast corner expansion is 72 percent complete and should be mostly done in the spring. This month, work is underway on four main pump stations. All pipeline has been laid except in Lone Tree Point, where the steep grade and constrictive spaces are creating unique challenges.
“Probably by Christmas, everything that is installed will be pressure tested and up and running,” said Henschen.
In the meantime, the groundwork is being laid for the second phase of the northeast corner project. Notably, a settlement for a civil suit with the town of Fremont, which currently handles sewage from some SLRWD customers, has been signed by the town. The board gave its president Rob Moreland authority to sign the document for the district. It calls for an immediate $100,000 payment and for the contract with the district to continue until Jan. 1, 2024.
The settlement amends the district’s agreement with Fremont. In the second phase of the expansion project, which is expected to include Pokagon State Park, the residences currently sending effluent to be treated by the Fremont municipal system will be rerouted to the SLRWD plant. Those customers currently pay monthly bills to the sewer district, which in turn pays Fremont.
The board approved the creation of a preliminary engineering report by JPR for phase two. The report will reveal the expected scope of the project and its costs.
If the report is completed by May, said Henschen, it can be submitted for State Revolving Fund loan consideration in July. The PER is being conducted under an extension of a two-year contract with JPR, originally started in September 2017.
