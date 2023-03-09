Three people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Kenneth L. Custer, 55, of the 4500 block of South C.R 1175E, Hudson, arrested in the 200 block of South C.R. 1150E, LaGrange, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• James D. Lipscomb, 36, homeless, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony escape.
• Kassandra M. Maggert, 34, of the 1400 block of Shire Drive, arrested in the 100 block of East Gale Street on a charge of misdemeanor contempt of court.
