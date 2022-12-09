Four arrested
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Robert W. Baldwin, 58, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested in the 2000 block of North C.R. 200W on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Thomas J. DeMerritt, 28, of the 100 block of 1st Street, Bronson, Michigan, arrested on U.S. 20 at Golden Lake Road on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Kyle D. Garcelon-Burdue, 28, of the 4200 block of East C.R. 1000N, LaPorte, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 344 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Brian E. Villano, 38, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and possession of marijuana or hashish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.