The Fremont Town Council met on Tuesday to discuss how to handle the natural gas supply shortage. Residents and business owners came to give their opinions and work toward a plan of action with NIPSCO. Council members, from left, Barry Wilcox, William Stitt, Lon Keyes, Linda Fulton, Steve Brown, Attorney Kurt Bachman and Clerk-treasurer Kathy Parsons.

Seated (left) Chris Pletcher and Jeff Hall of Allegheny Coatings, Wil Howard, Chris Snyder and Beck Maggart