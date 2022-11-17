ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County at its last Board Meeting Tuesday passed a resolution to approve the course additions that will allow it offer Career Technical Education Pathways for a wider range of possible career options.
CTE Pathways will now be offered in Advanced Manufacturing, Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Business Management and Administration, Finance, Marketing, Education and Training, Health Sciences, Hospitality and Tourism, Law, Public Safety, Corrections, Security and STEM.
The new courses in the listed fields will include Industrial Maintenance Electrical taught for one year for two periods and four classes per semester, Business Administration, Accounting, Insurance, Marketing and Sales, Culinary Arts, Hospitality Management, and Computer Science — each taught for two or three years.
Entrepreneurship, Medical Assistant course, and Fire and Rescue are taught in one year. Some of the programs, such as electrical, will be offered in partnership with Trine University, and some of the courses will be dual-credit courses with Trine, and Fire Science will be offered in partnership with Angola Fire Department.
“All of these with the exception of Fire Science will be available at school, Fire Science will be available at Fire Department,” said Assistant Superintendent Schauna Relue.
She added the CTE Pathways courses will allow MSD students to earn the certificates in the relevant fields that will enable them to start a career in their chosen field.
Superintendent Matt Wiedenhoefer added specialists in the fields offered by MSD are needed in the community and MSD graduates trained in the fields will be able to become part of a community solution.
Career Pathways courses will generate additional CTE funding from Federal Perkins Funds and state vocational funds, and the funds will be used to pay adjunct teachers and an additional business teacher.
The funding for each of the courses, as stated in the relevant MSD handout, varies from $200 for Culinary Arts Pathway to $680 for pathways in Computer Science or Insurance. Fire and Rescue Pathway features $400 in funding.
Related to the new CTE Pathways introduction the Board of School Trustees made an adjunct teacher need announcement for part-time licensed Fire Science and Insurance instructors for the 2022-23 school year.
“With the addition of the Fire Science and Insurance Pathways, we need to hire on a part-time basis, an instructor (s) licensed in Fire Science and an instructor licensed in Insurance,” said information from MSD.
