ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of Trustees came under fire at Tuesday night’s board meeting concerning the recent loss of Superintendent Brent Wilson and Buildings and Grounds Director Heath Wagner.
“You’re going to hire a new superintendent. I don’t think you people are qualified for that,” said Larry Ice, one of the attendees at Tuesday night’s board meeting. “I don’t think you seven could hire anyone and agree.”
Wilson, MSD’s superintendent since 2006, sued the school board in March 2020 for breach of contract after it removed a previously provided automatic rollover provision in 2016.
The case was set to go to trial July 27, but Wilson and the board came to an agreement on May 5.
Wilson’s contract will end on June 30, and the MSD Board of Trustees will pay the outgoing superintendent two stipends totaling $471,019 as well as $146,549 in banked personal time/sick pay and his health insurance until he becomes eligible for Medicare in March 2029.
The community has voiced reservations about the school board’s ability to find a suitable replacement for Wilson.
Others spoke during the meeting, but none was, perhaps, as pointed as Ice.
“You four ought to resign today, tonight,” he said, referencing board members LeAnn Boots, Brad Gardner, Becky Maggart and board President Cory Archbold.
The board originally voted 5-2 not to renew Wilson’s contract at the November school board meeting. Meanwhile the board was accused of allegedly conducting meetings about Wilson’s employment that violated Indiana’s Open Door Law in January.
Wilson filed a separate lawsuit concerning the open door violation. He also received an opinion from the state’s public access counselor that agreed that the board violated the law.
The people wanted to know, though, where exactly the school board’s funds for these lawsuits were coming from and how much they cost. Records obtained through the MSD business office show about $19,000 for the breach of contract suit, but Archbold claimed otherwise.
“There are funds that are available to be used towards all this,” said Archbold. “If you’re going off of what the newspaper reported, they asked from one of the law firms all of the invoices in payments made to that law firm, which accommodated a lot of different legal work within the school district. Referring to this lawsuit, the max would have been $5,000.”
The Herald Republican’s public records request was specifically for billings related to the lawsuit. Wilson said the district has incurred many more legal expenses than the $19,000 reflected in the documents provided to the newspaper.
Gardner also pointed out concerns regarding the financial burden of the superintendent’s salary.
“Five years ago, the board removed the automatic rollover on the superintendent’s contract in 2016. Since 2016, we have paid our superintendent $1,633,837. That’s over $1.6 million in the last five years alone,” he said. “The taxpayers should care.”
MSD records, however, show Wilson’s current base salary to be $149,480. The amount increases when benefits, such as annuities, car allowance, insurance and the like are added in.
“What do you want? Cheap?” asked Ice. “Where do you think you’re going to get another superintendent that has 15 years of experience? We’re going to get a Dodge for a Cadillac?”
When questioned about not renewing Wilson’s contract, Archbold defended the board’s decision.
“The board did not bring this lawsuit. There’s no one on this board that wanted this lawsuit to happen,” he said. “Find me another organization that when an employee sues that organization for lots of dollars, that they would say yes, let’s renew the contract.”
Wilson quickly claimed this to be incorrect.
“That’s a lie,” he said. “Because in January of 2020, my offer was to renew my contract and pay my attorney fees. And my attorney fees were less than $10,000 at that time. You guys chose not to renew my contract. So don’t sit there and tell me that I’m greedy.”
Wilson received much gratitude and praise from the meeting’s attendees who thanked him for his many years of service and dedication to MSD.
Attendees and board members alike also expressed their disappointment concerning the loss of MSD’s Buildings and Grounds Director Heath Wagner.
“This is a sad day for MSD,” said board member Mark Ridenour, “and the reason why is because of the fact that Heath is turning in his resignation.”
Wagner has already taken a position with Elkhart Schools.
It was alleged that Wagner kept scrap metal from a bleacher replacement project in 2016. But a State Board of Accounts audit cleared him of any wrong doing. Wilson said the scrap went to the project’s contractor, Strebig Construction, Fort Wayne.
“Now the biggest concern about this is I don’t think Heath would have left if he didn’t think somebody was looking over his shoulder all the time,” said Ridenour. “The problem I have is there’s a lot of people out there who feel the same way. And until this board starts getting to the point where we start trusting the people that we’ve hired to run this corporation, we’re going to lose good people like Heath Wagner.”
The board voted 4-3 to deny Wagner’s resignation, with board members Ridenour, Archbold, Scott Poor and Kevin Beard voting no.
