ANGOLA — An Angola man is facing Level 5 felony charge after allegedly stabbing another man in the lower abdomen on Monday afternoon in Angola.
Corbin Wayne Stover, 26, allegedly stabbed a man who was moving out of the residence they shared along with Stover’s mother.
Stover told police that he was watching the man remove his belongings from the house in the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, making sure he didn’t take anything that didn’t belong to him, court records said.
After the two got into an argument, which Stover told police often occurred when the victim was drinking, it developed into a physical altercation.
Stover told police he carried a knife in this situation because of previous times he had been in altercations with the victim.
As Monday’s incident progressed, Stover stabbed the man in the right front side, near his hip-groin area. Later Stover would tell police that he was defending himself and that the victim walked into the knife.
“Corbin (Stover) states (the victim) was drunk and didn’t realize he had been stabbed asking (Stover) ‘oh, you gonna stab me’ and (Stover) states he told (the victim” ‘I did.’ Corbin states (the man) then noticed he was stabbed. Corbin states (the man) then started to come after him again and Corbin then backed up into the house and locked the dead bolt, locking (the man) out. Corbin states (the man) went and sat on the porch and Corbin called his mother to let her know what was going on so they could figure things out. Corbin states (the man) called 911. Corbin states he and his mom left the residence to get out of danger, prior to police or EMS arrived on scene,” court records said.
Stover said he did not stab the victim, whom he said walked into the knife.
Stover “I asked (Stover) if he thrust the knife and he states he held the knife out from his body and (the victim) steps into the knife,” court records said.
Stover was later found at a residence on West Otter Lake, where he was taken into custody without incident.
While Stover said he didn’t fear for his life, he prepared for a confrontation by arming himself with a knife because the victim had several, court records said.
After police arrived at the scene and found the victim bleeding onto the pavement, he was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, by Indiana State Police because of the severity of his wounds, court records said.
A Level 5 felony carries a possible prison term of 1-6 years and a potential fine of $10,000.
Stover’s case will be heard in Steuben Superior Court.
