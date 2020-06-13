ANGOLA — It won’t be a city event, but there will be a freedom parade in Angola on the Fourth of July that’s being organized by Rodney Murphy.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m., lining up on South Darling Street before heading east on West Maumee Street onto Public Square and then south on South Wayne Street, exiting on to Park Avenue and then back to Darling Street.
Only one lane of the road will be used, so there will still be oncoming traffic. People marching will be staying in the right hand lane.
Murphy is putting together a freedom celebration parade through town, taking for the most part the same route the Fourth of July parade takes each year.
“This will not be a protest,” Murphy said. “When they announced the parade was canceled it just didn’t sit well with me.”
Originally, his plan was to just march through town by himself carrying an American flag. The idea caught on and now has more than 600 people on Facebook supporting the parade.
“I understand why the city canceled,” he said. “I just don’t agree. I have zero animosity toward the mayor or the city.”
Murphy said he comes from a family of veterans and that was part of his inspiration.
“I look at our folks coming back from combat that we sent them to, and they are coming home to people that don’t always appreciate them,” he said. “This is one day a year that veterans get to walk with their heads held up in a parade and can get the appreciation they should be getting all year long.”
The parade is also a chance, he said, for local law enforcement and first responders to get out and be appreciated.
“Law enforcement officers are the people next door,” Murphy said. “And really, who doesn’t cheer when they go past?”
Angola City Police are on board with the parade, and Murphy said they will be both leading the way and following the end of the parade. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department will also be involved, he said.
As for fire departments, so far he knows Pleasant Lake is sending a truck. Word has been put out to other departments in the area to see if they would like to participate as well.
The Angola American Legion will have a color guard participating also.
People that still want to get involved in some way can reach out to Murphy via Facebook, either by sending a private message to his personal account or through the group he set up for the parade that can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3d32WFP.
To participate, Murphy said he needs basic information such as contact information for the group or individual, a number of how many people will be there and what mode of transportation will be used.
“We are celebrating our freedom,” he said. “How can we stand here and not celebrate the greatest country on Earth? Even with its faults, America is worth celebrating.”
