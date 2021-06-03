Three people arrested on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Edwin E. Ackerman, 58, of the 1000 block of South C.R. 450W, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Johnathan Gonzales, 23, of the 400 block of Filmore Road, Bronson, Michigan, arrested in the 6200 block of Old U.S. 27N, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Kerstin A. Mapes, 21, of the 2900 block of South C.R. 475E, Hamilton, arrested at the jail on a felony arrest warrant.
