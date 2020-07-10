FLINT — Tuesday is the deadline for payment of a connection fee for new customers of the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District.
The district’s board of trustees met Thursday at district headquarters, where a major infrastructure update is underway. At a special meeting at the end of June, the board approved a late fee and lien extension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The $3,000 fee is due Tuesday unless an extension application is filed and approved, which will give the customer until Dec. 31.
Thursday, the board heard a few changes that will be made to the wording of the sewer use and sewer rate ordinances.
“We’re not making any substantive changes,” said board President Rob Moreland.
A public rate hearing will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. prior to the 6 p.m. Aug. 10 meeting at the district office.
The main base of construction is currently at district headquarters, where a filter will replace a retention pond. Treated effluent goes into Pigeon River.
The update is almost halfway done, said engineer Steve Henschen, though the filter will not be installed and put into use until the end of the year. A new building will be constructed to house it.
At this time, sludge is being rerouted through the plant as the lagoon is drained. Only about a foot of sludge remains at the bottom, said Henschen. When it is empty, the next step will be assessing its clay liner.
The first phase of the district’s northeast corner expansion is essentially done. Wednesday is the date set for final completion, and is also the past-due date for the connection fee.
