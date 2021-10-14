CROOKED LAKE — Women in Steuben County and surrounding counties: It’s time to get a new purse.
And let's make it a nice one, at that, with lots of goodies inside.
Back to in-person is the 2021 Steuben County United Way Power of the Purse, slated for Thursday, Nov. 4, at the Steuben County Event Center, 100 Lane 101B, Crooked Lake.
Tickets are on sale now and can only be purchased at eventbrite.com.
A major fundraiser for the community oriented non profit, Power of the Purse offers purse lovers a chance to win a purse and free gifts packed inside at a luncheon or dinner. Tickets for the lunch are $30, $45 for the dinner and $70 to attend both.
The business casual luncheon will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the business professional dinner will be held from 5-7:30 p.m.
Purses and purse contents are donated by various companies, groups or individuals. Purse raffle tickets can be purchased with cash or check only at the event for $5 each or six for $25.
Despite nationwide restrictions placed on in-person events because of the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s virtual Power of the Purse provided funding for many women and children based programming such as grants for programs in Steuben County at Women In Transition, a drug and alcohol rehabilitation shelter in Angola; TLC House, Indiana, a domestic abuse treatment center in Angola; the Bowen Center, a mental health clinic; and the Steuben County Literacy Coalition, which provides educational opportunities mainly for children.
Sponsorships and purse donations are also being accepted. Contact the Steuben County United Way at 665-6196.
