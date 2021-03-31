ANGOLA — Connie McCahill is retiring as president and CEO at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, it was announced Wednesday.
McCahill's last day will be April 30, said an announcement released jointly by McCahill and Cameron's board of directors.
“With great appreciation for my colleagues and all we have been able to do for the health of our communities, I announce my retirement as CEO & president of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital. The past eight years have been extremely rewarding, and I look forward to watching Cameron build on what we have accomplished during my tenure," McCahill said in the prepared statement. "I anticipate a seamless transition and appreciate the Board of Directors allowing me to serve this exceptional organization for so many years."
A replacement has not been named but the board is starting the search for a new leader.
"We thank Connie for her many years of service and look forward to conducting an immediate search for her successor," said a statement from the Board of Directors. "Cameron Memorial Community Hospital remains fully committed to our mission of improving the quality of life for those we serve through relationships focused on health and wellness. With roots dating back to 1926, we have served generations of families through personalized, compassionate and high-quality care."
McCahill has been with Cameron Hospital since 2012 and has been working in acute care hospitals for more than 40 years. McCahill joined Cameron as its chief operating officer and was named the hospital's first-ever woman chief executive in June 2015.
"Over the next 30 days, I look forward to collaborating with the Board of Directors, hospital leaders, staff, stakeholders and the entire Cameron team on a successful transition," McCahill said.
McCahill's entire career has been in health care. She began as a nurse after graduating from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and Indiana University in South Bend. McCahill later received a graduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and shifted her career to hospital administration. She said she was drawn to a career in health care after a summer job as a nurse aide in high school.
As a firm believer in Cameron pride, McCahill loves the team spirit among the staff. She is dedicated to working on a strategic plan to ensure the hospital continues to grow to meet the changing needs of the community.
"Connie fully embraced this mission and positioned Cameron Hospital as a leader in healthcare services within Steuben County. She has graciously agreed to collaborate on a successful transition, and we very much appreciate her continued commitment," the board statement said.
The hospital has received numerous industry accolades during McCahill's tenure.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, McCahill has been involved in every aspect of the battle against COVID-19, from running the hospital to speaking in community health announcements. She's even rolled up her sleeves as people have rolled up theirs; she has worked at the Steuben County vaccine clinic, administering the Pfizer vaccine at the Steuben County Event Center.
In her spare time, Connie enjoys spending time gardening, reading and watching foreign films. She has been married to her husband, Paul, for 47 years. They have three children and five grandchildren.
"I would like to thank my amazing husband, Paul, for supporting me in this decision and the entirety of my 40-plus year career. Thankfully, we have many more years to spend together with our children and grandchildren," McCahill said.
