HAMILTON — April Holden will fill a vacancy on the Hamilton Community Schools board.
The board conducted a special meeting Wednesday, appointing Holden to its at-large seat. She will take the position formerly held by Mark Gould, who resigned his position as a school board member because he no longer resides in the school district.
Gould came to Hamilton as a superintendent. After his retirement, he won election as a board member, and the board chose him as its president.
With just over two years remaining in the term, it expires at the end of 2022. Holden was the only person to express an interest in the position, Superintendent Anthony Cassel said.
Holden is the mother of three young children, ages 7, 4 and 3. Her 7-year-old is a first-grader at Hamilton Elementary School and her 4-year-old is enrolled in the district’s new pre-kindergarten program.
“I have a vested interest (in the school district),” Holden said. “I’m in it for the long haul.”
With last year’s success of a property-tax referendum that kept the district’s schools open, Holden said the district now is in a position to move on, continue increasing enrollment and bring back more opportunities for its students.
Holden sees the district’s small size as a positive attribute, noting that she also attended a small elementary school, Fairfield Elementary, in DeKalb County. She is a graduate of DeKalb High School. Her husband, Chase, is a Hamilton graduate .
“He loved the school and had a great experience,” she added.
Holden is employed at Black Creek Crossing horse breeding farm in Hamilton and has lived in the Hamilton school district for nine years.
“I enjoy it very much. There’s a sense of community,” she said.
Holden commended the district’s staff and administrators for their commitment and motivation.
“They definitely love the town and the kids,” she added.
Also Wednesday, the board elected Jeremy Hill to serve as president. He previously had served as vice president.
Stacy Shull was elected vice president, having previously served as secretary. Board member Jamy Merritt now will serve as secretary.
Cassel was appointed to the Hamilton Redevelopment Commission. That position formerly was held by Gould.
Hill was appointed to the Hamilton Park Board, a position formerly held by Cassel.
