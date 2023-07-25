ANGOLA — Angola Police chased down a suspect in a vandalism and gun incident early Tuesday, with three officers bearing down on the suspect vehicle with five individuals inside, three of whom were juveniles, said records filed in Steuben Circuit Court.
No one was injured after officers found the suspect vehicle and ordered them out with their guns drawn because the incident started with a threat made with a gun.
The incident occurred about 3 a.m. Tuesday. Angola Police responded to a call from a resident on Manahan Drive on the city’s west end where an individual had gone out onto his property to confront individuals who were vandalizing his vehicle.
Arrested was Todd Allen Dickson II, 21, Angola, on a charge of pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.
When outside of his home, the vehicle owner told Sgt. Brandon Booth that “Dickson pointed gun at him and he got down behind the tree in his front yard.”
Dickson and his four passengers fled the scene. The victim said he knew all of the people in the vehicle and the vandalism was an ongoing problem, court records said.
The victim said he didn’t know where Dickson and his passengers headed.
Officers Max Essman and Evan Howe as well as Booth left the Manahan Drive residence to try to find the vehicle with the suspects.
Essman located a what matched the description of the suspect vehicle and activated his lights and had the driver pull over in the parking lot of a North Wayne Street restaurant.
“Essman had his duty weapon pointed at the suspect vehicle and was giving the driver orders to keep his hands out the window. Essman had the driver put the keys to the vehicle on the roof and ordered the driver out of the vehicle. Booth moved to the passenger side and kept cover over the passenger side of the suspect vehicle with his department issued handgun,” court records said.
Eventually the officers had the vehicle cleared of its passengers, which included three juveniles, two of whom were girls. All of the juveniles were released to family members. Another passenger was also released.
However, at least two of the passengers are facing criminal mischief charges that have yet to be filed.
Two handguns were found in the suspect vehicle and apparently were cleared of being stolen. They were taken into evidence.
A piece of paraphernalia used to ingest marijuana was also located. It was destroyed at the Angola Police Department.
Only Dickson was arrested on Tuesday. In his initial hearing Tuesday afternoon a no-contact order was placed as a condition of his release on bail, which was set at $3,000.
If found guilty, Dickson could face up to 1 1/2 years in prison.
