Seven people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• John F. Blotter, 61, of the 4600 block of North C.R. 575E, Fremont, arrested on C.R. 450E at C.R. 400N, Fremont, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cameron L. Chester, 30, of the 3800 block of Bruneal Street, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 344 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and a fugitive warrant.
• Joshua D. Fritz, 31, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, arrested on C.R. 200N, east of S.R. 827, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• James M. Hibbs, 37, of the 100 block of 2nd Street, Wolcottville, arrested on S.R. 327 at Railroad Street, Orland, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years.
• Tocarra F. McIlvain, 36, of the 5500 block of East C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony fraud.
• Brandin A. Ross, 29, of the 1400 block of West C.R. 800N, Fremont, arrested on Follett Lane at Coldwater Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tyrell S. Smoker, 20, of the 600 block of Williams Street, arrested on Wendell Jacob Avenue at North Wayne Street on charges of felony theft and misdemeanor theft and criminal trespass.
