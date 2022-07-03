ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft has released the event schedule. Taking place from July 8-10 at Angola High School, 350 S John McBride Ave.
Friday, July 8
5:30 a.m. Dawn Patrol
7 a.m. Media Flight
4-7 p.m. Paid helicopter rides
4-9 p.m. Antique tractor show
4-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, food and retail vendors
6 p.m. Opening ceremonies
7 p.m. Fun flight, competition and special shapes
Twilight Hot air balloon illumination
Saturday, July 9
7 a.m. Competition Flight
7-10 a.m. Pancake breakfast by Angola Band Boosters
8:30-10 a.m. Classic car show, leaves for cruise-in at 10 a.m.
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Paid helicopter rides
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique tractor show
Noon-1:30 p.m. Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab demo
Noon-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, food and retail vendors
2:30-3:30 p.m. Strongman Jon Bruney
3:30 p.m. Classic car show returns
4-6 p.m. “Attaboy Band”
4:30-5:30 p.m. Meet the balloon pilots and trading cards
6-8 p.m. Meet the heroes-first responders, police, fire
7 p.m. Competition flight and special shapes
Twilight Hot air balloon illumination
Sunday, July 10
7 a.m. Competition flight
