ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft has released the event schedule. Taking place from July 8-10 at Angola High School, 350 S John McBride Ave.

Friday, July 8

5:30 a.m. Dawn Patrol

7 a.m. Media Flight

4-7 p.m. Paid helicopter rides

4-9 p.m. Antique tractor show

4-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, food and retail vendors

6 p.m. Opening ceremonies

7 p.m. Fun flight, competition and special shapes

Twilight Hot air balloon illumination

Saturday, July 9

7 a.m. Competition Flight

7-10 a.m. Pancake breakfast by Angola Band Boosters

8:30-10 a.m. Classic car show, leaves for cruise-in at 10 a.m.

10 a.m.-7 p.m. Paid helicopter rides

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Antique tractor show

Noon-1:30 p.m. Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehab demo

Noon-9 p.m. Kid’s fun zone, food and retail vendors

2:30-3:30 p.m. Strongman Jon Bruney

3:30 p.m. Classic car show returns

4-6 p.m. “Attaboy Band”

4:30-5:30 p.m. Meet the balloon pilots and trading cards

6-8 p.m. Meet the heroes-first responders, police, fire

7 p.m. Competition flight and special shapes

Twilight Hot air balloon illumination

Sunday, July 10

7 a.m. Competition flight

Times are approximate and schedules may change without notice. All events during Angola Balloons Aloft are dependent on prevailing weather conditions. The safety of our pilots, volunteers and spectators is our primary concern.

