Seven people arrested by police over weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested over the weekend by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Mark E. Bailey, 62, of the 100 block of North S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested at Wayne and Calvary streets on felony and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
• Morgan P. Cusick, 21, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Alan L. Hiner, 33, of the 300 block of West Spring Street, Fremont, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Billy J. Moore, 57, of the 600 block of North Williams Street, arrested on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear.
• Kristopher L. Shutts, 26, of the 3000 block of East Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, arrested on a warrant alleging felony theft and check deception and misdemeanor theft.
• Austin J. Stocker, 22, of the 3000 block of South C.R. 109W, Pleasant Lake, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Brandon J. Woods, 28, of the 200 block of East Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery of a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.