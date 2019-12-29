A New Year’s tradition is making a resolution for the coming year.
A typical Western resolution is to lose weight or to get more fit, possibly a reflection of a fast-food society that would rather order groceries online than endure the exertion of walking through store aisles.
Age-old tradition
Ancient Babylonians were the first to make New Year’s resolutions around 4,000 years ago, according to history.com. Their resolutions were like promises of good behavior, a practice echoed by the Romans under Julius Caesar, who established January as the start to the calendar year.
“For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one’s past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future,” says the History article, written by Sarah Pruitt in December 2015.
Merriam-Webster defines “resolution” as “the act of analyzing a complex notion into simpler ones” or the act of answering or solving.
With a New Year’s resolution comes a new chance to inspect the difficulties in one’s life and find ways to make them better. Resolutions are a best foot forward on the first day of the year, a perfect starting point.
Accompanying sarcastic lore suggests those resolutions most likely will be broken.
Achieving success
A resolution is a promise to yourself. When you cheat, you cheat yourself. If you are making a promise that you know you are not going to keep, the resolution is a practice in self depreciation.
“Set a goal that is obtainable, one you can reach within the first few weeks of the new year. That way you can build on the momentum of your success throughout the year,” said YMCA of Steuben County CEO Sarah Funkhouser.
Set realistic goals and use a daily log, said Bill Maddock, a retired Trine University professor, longtime coach and active member of Shape Up Steuben.
“If you hope to lose weight, lose 2 pounds, then 5 pounds, then 10 pounds. If you put on 20 pounds over the last 10 years, don’t try to lose it in two weeks or two months,” said Maddock. “Write down what you eat, when you eat, and what you did for exercise that day. It helps make you accountable, and over time, you will feel a sense of accomplishment for the work you have done.”
Yale psychology professor John Bargh told Business Insider the most successful resolutions are small, reasonable changes that can be incorporated into daily routines.
“Most research says that it takes three months for something to become a habit,” said Maddock. “Going for a walk after dinner is a good habit. If April rolls around and you are still going for a walk after dinner, give yourself a pat on the back!”
Maddock suggests making a positive habit a priority in your day.
“All of us have busy schedules. Between work and family, the day will get away from you if you don’t schedule time for yourself,” said Maddock. “Schedule time for yourself, because you are worth it. By scheduling time for yourself, you will be more productive when you go back to work and others will find you more enjoyable to be around.”
Team effort
While inner strength is needed, resolutions can be bolstered by friends and family that believe in you and support you.
“It requires genuine life changes and often social support to help us maintain them over long periods of time,” said Indiana University professor of social psychology Edward Hirt in a Jan. 3 article in the Indiana Daily Student.
Changes are easier if they are not drudgery. Maddock said those wanting to become more fit should find an exercise they enjoy. Some people like swimming; some like running, but it is not for everybody.
“Also, as you get older, running can be hard on the body,” Maddock said. “Walking is a good moderate exercise that you can do five to seven days a week for an hour or more and there are a lot of cool places to take a hike in Steuben County. You can double your pleasure by doing it with a friend.”
A gym or workout class comes with a built-in support group.
“Finding a community of people who are like minded helps to keep you accountable,” said Funkhouser. “We see that every day here at the Y in our group exercise classes. The group exercise classes are small communities of people who support and encourage each other daily to reach their goals and stay active.”
Getting creative
Those looking for a small way to improve in 2020 need only Google “New Year’s resolution” to find an endless assortment of ideas.
Reader’s Digest published 27 New Year’s resolutions that may be easier to keep than weight loss. They include reading a new book each month, buying a new fruit or vegetable every time you do your grocery shopping, signing up as a volunteer or leaving a nice social media comment every day.
The No. 2 Reader’s Digest idea is “Do something that scares you.”
“This isn’t an easy one, but it is one of the best New Year resolution ideas, too,” says the article, written by Charlotte Hilton Anderson. “Make a list of things that scare you: public speaking, sky diving, holding a spider, eating Brussels sprouts, asking your boss for a raise, calling your crush. Now, pick one thing off the list and find a way to do it. You don’t have to go from arachnophobia to crawling into the spider house at the zoo, but find a safe, incremental way to conquer one of your big fears. Bring a friend, get educated, read a book, take a class, or do therapy to help you face your fear. Each time you do it, you’ll feel stronger, more confident, and more in control over your life because you’ll have power over one more thing, instead of your fear having power over you.”
