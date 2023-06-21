ANGOLA — Trine University has named Megan Tolin, an alumna and faculty member with an extensive background in educational technology, as dean of its Franks School of Education.
Tolin replaces Tony Kline, who recently was promoted to vice president for academic affairs at Trine.
"Dr. Tolin has demonstrated an impressive ability to enhance programs and equip, support and accelerate both faculty and students," said Kline. "Her passion, drive and desire for excellence will continue to support faculty who have built the Franks School of Education into a leader in the state for teacher preparation."
Tolin, who recently was promoted to associate professor, has taught in Trine's Franks School of Education since 2018. This past spring, Trine University awarded her the Prof. Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award as well as the Robert Ewing and Gail Stewart Smith Excellence in Teaching Award.
"The Franks School of Education has outstanding faculty and a fabulous, talented group of future educators, both of whom work hard at building relationships and are dedicated to continuous improvement," she said. "I'm excited about the opportunity to serve not only the school of education but also the university as a whole. It truly is an honor to be able to give back to a place that has given me so much."
Educational technology expertise
Following her graduation from Trine, Tolin served as a secondary life science teacher in DeKalb Eastern Community Schools in Butler, Indiana, and Center Grove Community Schools in Greenwood, Indiana.
She went on to become the technology integration specialist for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township in Indianapolis, where she supported educators with purposeful technology integration. She then served as director of technology, innovation and pedagogy for the Indiana University School of Education — IUPUI prior to coming to Trine.
Tolin also has served as an educational technology consultant to K-12 schools and higher education institutions since 2015. She has given multiple presentations related to educational technology at state, national and international conferences.
She recently partnered with the Indiana Department of Education to develop the state's first educator standards for blended and online teaching.
In addition to her Trine degree, she holds a Doctor in Educational Technology degree from Central Michigan University and a Master of Science in educational leadership from Indiana University Purdue University at Indianapolis.
She lives in Angola with her husband Patrick and their two daughters, Andi and Austyn.
Unprecedented growth
Tolin assumes the dean role during a time of unprecedented growth for Trine's Franks School of Education.
Over the past six school years, the Franks School of Education has almost tripled in size, from 82 students in fall 2016 to 235 in fall 2022. This comes despite national trends showing fewer students enrolling in teacher education programs.
The school also has continued its record of 100% employment for its graduates seeking teaching positions, now spanning 11 years.
The Franks School of Education added the state of Indiana's first university-based Montessori teacher education program in 2020. The school also has added graduate degree programs as well as blended and online certification.
The school has expanded its special education licensure options to all grade levels and added the opportunity for its majors to earn Google and Project Lead the Way certification.
Trine's education programs are nationally accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation. Grants and gifts of nearly $800,000 in the last several years have supported the transformation of classrooms in Shambaugh Hall to reflect modern technology and teaching methods.
