Today
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Executive Committee, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4 p.m.
• Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport Board, airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
• Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, SWCD offices, 1220 N. C.R. 200W, Angola, 5:30 p.m. Local working group, 5 p.m.
• Salem Township Board, Salem Center Fire Department, 8404 W. C.R. 500S, Hudson, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 12
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District Board, district office, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, 6 p.m.
