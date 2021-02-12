ANGOLA — A Fremont man is facing seven different charges stemming from a December incident during which packages were allegedly stolen from homes and an off-road vehicle was stolen that led to a chase that involved multiple police agencies in Steuben County.
Steven E. Fraley, 31, of the 3000 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested on a warrant charging numerous charges, the most serious being Level 4 burglary where he allegedly opened a door at a home at Clear Lake and took a package on Dec. 15. It was one of two packages allegedly stolen from homes, the other being in rural Angola off of a porch.
However, the charges that drew the most attention relate to Fraley allegedly fleeing police in the Polaris Ranger UTV he allegedly stole from a residence in Branch County, Michigan.
Fraley tried to evade police in the Walden Woods area, traveling on Bachelor Road and also in fields before he crashed the vehicle.
Information in court said after Fraley was located at a residence owned by a man who was not charged with any crimes, police confronted the two men as well as a female at the residence. Due to the strong smell of marijuana coming from the residence, the three were removed in order to secure the scene so a drug investigation could be initiated.
Police used a K-9 to help track Fraley to the residence.
When police brought Fraley out of the residence, they could see he was bloody and his feet and pants were wet from apparently fleeing officers on foot after the crash, possibly running through a creek, court records said.
Police called an ambulance and Fraley was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, for treatment.
After police filed their reports with the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office, warrants were issued and Fraley was arrested on Monday.
Fraley is facing charges of Level 4 felony burglary of a dwelling, Level 6 felony auto theft; Level 6 felony resisting law enforcement using a vehicle; Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement; Class A misdemeanor theft; and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
An additional habitual offender enhancement was charged because Fraley has two prior felony convictions. The enhancement could be an additional six years in prison if he’s convicted of the Level 4 felony. If the enhancement applied only to the Level 6 felony, the enhancement could be two to six years.
A Level 4 felony carries a penalty of two to 12 years, with the advisory sentence being six years.
Police agencies involved in the case include Fremont Police Department, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, Orland Police Department, LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department and the Angola Police Department, which brought in a drone for help in locating Fraley, court records said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.