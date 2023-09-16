Stone’s Tavern, opened in 1839 by Richard Stone, was one of the first commercial structures in Noble County to serve travelers on the trail between Fort Wayne and Goshen.

Stone was Noble County’s second white settler. He and his growing family first built a double log cabin on a site where two trails met, south of present-day Ligonier. Stone built a large farming operation and trade business, dealing amicable with Native Americans and settlers alike.

