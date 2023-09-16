Stone’s Tavern, opened in 1839 by Richard Stone, was one of the first commercial structures in Noble County to serve travelers on the trail between Fort Wayne and Goshen.
Stone was Noble County’s second white settler. He and his growing family first built a double log cabin on a site where two trails met, south of present-day Ligonier. Stone built a large farming operation and trade business, dealing amicable with Native Americans and settlers alike.
The tavern’s original site on the property is unknown, but the tavern was likely moved to its present spot by 1860. The tavern was a landmark for travelers on the trail, serving as a stagecoach stop, post office, jury room, jail, bar room, dance hall, school, and a place for town meetings and quilting bees.
Stone operated the tavern, his large farm and other businesses on the site until 1860, when he sold it to Isaac Glass.
Glass owned the property as his personal farm and home until 1870, when he sold the property to James Ackermann. Ackermann only owned the property for three years before selling it to Cyrus Kimmel. Kimmel built the two-story brick farmhouse in1875 and the home remains on the property today.
The Kimmel family owned the property for 77 years, until 1947, when Mary Slagle bought the property. The tavern had been used as a home and then a barn.
It was Slagle who would donate the tavern and three acres to the Stone’s Trace Historical Society at the urging of Graydon Blue, a local druggist. The historical society was founded in April 1964.
The property and tavern were dedicated “to give the past a future” on July 26, 1966. The society’s 184 charter members and hundreds of community residents dressed in 1800s costumes to attend the ceremony and basket dinner.
The first official Stone’s Trace Pioneer Festival was held July 21-22, 1973. The 2023 festival marks the 50th year for the annual event, held the weekend after Labor Day.
The modern festival includes first-person interpreters, exhibits and demonstrations of many pioneer skills and arts, once required for survival in the wilderness of early Indiana. Enjoy these photos from the 2023 festival.
