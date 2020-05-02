DeKalb reopens courthouse for appointments
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Courthouse and other county offices will reopen to the public Monday for appointments only, and with stringent rules.
County Commissioners approved the policy Monday. It will be in effect for at least two weeks, as county officials watch for changes in statewide rules on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
“We do have to reopen for business at some point, and I think this is a good first step,” said the commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna.
Under the policy, any member of the public entering the courthouse must:
• wear a face mask;
• use hand sanitizer immediately open entering the building; and
• maintain 6-foot social distancing.
Legion, library, restaurant projects approved
AUBURN — The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals approved projects for Eckhart Public Library, American Legion Post 97 and the new Salvatori’s restaurant in a meeting Tuesday night.
The library will double the size of its parking lot on the north side of 12th Street, the Legion post will install a new electronic-message sign, and the restaurant will place signs on its building at S.R. 8 and Smaltz Way on the city’s west edge.
The library parking lot, built in 2008 at the corner of 12th and Van Buren streets, will be extended to the east toward the library’s annex building.
Four companies offer to build annex
ALBION — Four companies are interested in building Noble County’s proposed annex building in downtown Albion.
Over the next two weeks, county leaders plan to interview the construction managers ahead of potentially selecting one on May 11.
On Monday, Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith, who is coordinating the annex project for the county, received responses from construction managers who would like to lead the estimated $14.55-$15.17 million project.
Fetters Construction of Auburn; The Hagerman Group, Fort Wayne; Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne; and The Skillman Corporation, Merrillville; responded to the county’s call for construction managers.
Noble County is planning on utilizing a method called “construction manager as constructor,” which means the chosen firm will serve as both adviser in the development phase and as general contractor overseeing the construction.
Hearing postponed on hog feeding operation
ALBION — Wednesday’s public hearing on a confined hog feeding operation proposed for the northeast corner of Noble County has been put on hold, according to the county planner.
Roger and Shelly Diehm have petitioned the Noble County Plan Commission to rezone 60.11 acres of their land in the 11500 block of East C.R. 1200N in Wayne Township from A1 to A3, which would allow for a confined feeding operation.
On the official application to the Plan Commission, the Diehms are listed as the owners of the property, with the applicant named as Melissa Lehman.
Plan Director Kenneth Hughes talked with the Diehms, and it was determined to postpone Wednesday’s hearing until the entire Plan Commission could be available to hear it.
The initial proposal calls for 7,500 sows.
The Noble County Commissioners have the final say in the rezoning, with the plan commission responsible for offering a recommendation.
Kraft proposes major expansion in Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE — One of Kendallville’s biggest manufacturers is looking to grow, as Kraft is planning a $4.05 million expansion.
The local caramel and marshmallow manufacturer is seeking a tax break from the city to help with the growth.
The south-side plant is looking to add a new caramel wrapper and other equipment, including an ammonia condenser, heat exchanger, metal detector, X-ray/metal detector machine, compressor motors, crossover conveyor and code dating equipment.
In total, the upgrades are expected to cost $4,051,000.
Kraft will retain its workforce of 287 employees, but doesn’t plan to add any additional on account of the upgrades. The average salary at the plant is about $46,200. The average hourly wage of skilled workers — which account for 237 of Kraft’s employees — is $21.62.
Albion apartment project receives tax break
ALBION — The Albion Town Council Tuesday evening made it official — the developer of a five-building, 10-unit housing complex will receive a 10-year tax abatement.
As part of the measure, the area in which the development will take place — North Ridge Village — has been declared an economic revitalization area.
Andrew McGill, doing business as North Ridge Village LLC, petitioned the council to give a 10-year abatement on his project to build five buildings containing 10 units — at a cost of $920,000.
The abatement application refers to the project as senior housing apartments.
Splash pad to open in Fremont park
FREMONT — When Memorial Day rolls around and COVID-19 restrictions lift, the splash pad that has been built at Fremont Town Park will be open for use.
The splash pad, said Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Parsons, has been a work in progress since late 2018.
“The town decided in late 2018 to start the process of installing a splash pad for community use,” Parsons said.
“We ran into a few glitches during the construction phase in 2019, putting the finishing touches on in the spring of 2020,” she said.
The splash pad is now nearly completed and will soon be ready for use.
Parsons said the town decided to add another free recreational outlet for the summer months.
Angola parents plan prom at auto museum
AUBURN — Angola High School will have a prom this year, in an iconic northeastern Indiana location.
In early April, it was announced that the junior/senior prom would be canceled. Metropolitan School District of Steuben County schools are closed through the end of the school year due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
Parents Laura Leese and Christina Koher came up with a solution to allow seniors to have one last dance. The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in Auburn donated its facility for a prom on Friday, July 31.
“We are having a 1920s theme,” said Leese. “We are trying to get sponsors in the community to help. We have the DJ and our paparazzi of photographers.”
The prom is an independent effort and not sponsored by Angola High School.
“It is being organized by parents and other individuals in the community,” said high school Principal Travis Heavin.
At this time, senior awards and commencement are on hold. Heavin has said a graduation of some sort will be conducted, even if it is virtual or altered to allow social distancing.
