ANGOLA — It might be difficult to tell with rain falling over northeast Indiana, but the region is about midway into the spring season in the throes of drought conditions that began about a year ago, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said.
It all started in June 2020 when it was determined that northeast Indiana was considered dry.
“In the consecutive weeks after, at least some portion of our area was abnormally dry,” the National Weather Service Northern Indiana said in a social media post on Saturday.
This dry period nearly equal in terms of length of time the same duration of drought conditions in what was the driest year on record, 2012, said NWS Meteorologist Chris Roller. The severity of the current period is nowhere close to that year that destroyed crops and caused heightened fire conditions that led to the cancellation of fireworks shows and ban on open burning.
“Just in terms of how long it it’s lasted,” Roller said, “compares with the longevity of the 2012 drought but not the severity.”
In fact, one forecast from the United States Drought Monitor shows northeast Indiana likely being removed from drought conditions this month. Roller said forecast models he’s studied show the possibility of significant precipitation in May.
“The outlook is to lean toward greater than normal rainfall,” Roller said.
Every week, a team of experts organizations collaborate to determine the drought status. They review precipitation, soil moisture, river flows, groundwater levels, crop reports, etc. Other factors the team examines are soil moisture, river flows, groundwater levels & crop reports.
For the Angola area, which has an official weather observer and historical data dating to the late 1800s, measuring statistical data has been consistent.
In 2020, the precipitation total was 31.98 inches, a full 7 inches below the yearly average of 38.98 inches. So far this year, there’s been 7.91 inches of precipitation through the first four months of the year. On average, there would be 10.98 inches of precipitation.
The deficits run from 3-7 inches throughout the region.
It was helpful that there were 11 days out of the possible 30 in April that there was precipitation. That included the 3.2 inches of snow on April 20 that resulted in a half-inch of precipitation, the highest precipitation amount for the month.
Roller said it’s best to have steady rainfall amounts over the course of several days to pull out of a drought as opposed to a few, large amounts of rain.
As of last week, the Drought Monitor showed all of the four-county area listed as abnormally dry, with about half of Steuben County and a sliver of LaGrange County listed in the more serious moderate drought rating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.