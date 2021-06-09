Three people arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Casey R. Ketcham, 33, homeless of Fremont, arrested in the 1800 block of North Wayne Street on charges of felony possession of methampetamine and misdemeanor theft and domestic battery.
• Daniel Perez Mendez, 35, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 450W, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Justin J. Pitchellis, 38, of the 2300 block of Orland Road, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony failure to appear in court.
