HAMILTON — Three people were injured Saturday afternoon when a car pulled out in front of a motorcycle north of Hamilton.
At almost 2 p.m., Frankie Handshoe, 71, Hamilton, was eastbound on C.R. 500S in a 2003 Ford Taurus when he pulled out into the path of John King, 51, Garrett, who was driving a 2009 Harley Davidson on S.R. 1, said a report from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
King was treated at the scene then transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, where he was listed in serious but stable condition.
Handshoe and his passenger, Georgia Teegardin, 49, Hamilton, were both treated at the scene then transported to Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, for further treatment of their injuries. They were in stable condition on Saturday, the report said.
King was not wearing helmet at the time of the crash. Handshoe and Teegardin were both wearing seatbelts.
Neither alcohol nor speed were believed to be a factor in the crash.
The weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.
The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted at the scene were Angola Police, Hamilton Police, Hamilton Fire Rescue and Steuben County Emergency Medical Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.