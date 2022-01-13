GARRETT — Special remarks are planned at the Garrett Museum of Art this weekend during the opening of an exhibit by photographer Edward Curtis.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., beadwork artist and Miami Tribe of Oklahoma citizen Katrina Mitten will speak briefly about her beaded artwork. Mitten, of Huntington, is a celebrated artist who has pieces on display in the Smithsonian Art Gallery and the Eiteljorg in Indianapolis and also at the Heard Museum in Arizona in the near future.
Guest speaker John Graybill will follow with a brief introductory talk about his great-grandfather, Edward Curtis, whose photogravures are on exhibit at the museum.
Graybill and his wife, Coleen, will also give a presentation from 5-6:30 p.m. Saturday where audience members will able to ask questions.
Museum hours are Friday, Jan. 14, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 15 from 4-7 p.m. The museum is at 100 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
