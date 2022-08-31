ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County approved a one-year memorandum of understanding with Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana Inc.
The document states that the organizations will work together to provide pre-employment transition services to students with disabilities such as job exploration counseling, work-based learning experiences, counseling on opportunities for enrollment in postsecondary education, workplace readiness training, and self-advocacy instruction.
“What we are trying to do is to help kids be prepared for that world beyond school — post secondary activities, whether they are going to work, go to trade school, or go to college,” said Kathy Bahr, special education coordinator.
She said Goodwill Industries started coming to the school in the spring of 2021, and at that time Goodwill Industries even provided some services virtually.
Bahr said the aim of that collaboration was to help the kids make the job exploration and transition.
Bahr added that Goodwill Industries was ready to provide training to all the students in the class, even if there was only one student with disabilities. She said they were also providing some work-based learning activities at the school on campus, such as readiness for social skills and independent living, and self-advocacy.
“We just want them to be prepared for that world of work,” said Bahr.
Bahr said lately they had 26 students involved in this collaboration, and only four of those students were certificate-track, all the rest were going to get a diploma. Bahr said that this year they were planning to continue that with all the kids except for the two that were graduating.
In addition, over the summer a Goodwill grant paid for the school driver and gas to get the students to the worksites. The students went to a local cemetery and watered flowers, they cleaned the headstones and they worked at the Humane Shelter of Steuben County.
“They played with the animals in the shelter to get them people-friendly,” said Bahr.
The kids were also volunteers with YMCA daycare, they did several fundraisers, they picked up trash in Angola parks and they also planted a pumpkin patch, built a shed, moved furniture and many other things.
Bahr said the most remarkable thing about the program was that some of the students got a chance to present themselves from an unexpected perspective to other people and to discover their leadership skills.
“Some of these kids that were never noticed at school, or they never had that opportunity to shine because they have special needs of some sort, all of a sudden, this is something that they are good at,” said Bahr.
Bahr said she was really impressed with what Goodwill has been doing and continues to do in collaboration with the MSD teachers.
“We are meeting the needs of kids with mind disabilities, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, autism and it’s just kind of grow from here,” said Bahr.
