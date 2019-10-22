Four people arrested on Monday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Miguel A. Gonzalez Aguilar, 23, of the 1000 block of North Sheffield Avenue, Indianapolis, arrested on Interstate 69 on a misdemeanor charge of unlicensed driver.
• Ryan K. Huffman, 25, of the 700 block of Lakeshore Drive, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a misdemeanor charge of failure to appear.
• Hannah N. Nevois, 22, of the 700 block of North Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child.
• Kevin P. Sloat, 30, of the 900 block of Dublin Lane, arrested in the 700 block of West North Street, Fremont, on a felony charge of battery in the presence of a child.
