ANGOLA — A couple of South Bend families moved to Angola to offer a unique dining opportunity.
Pedro Castillo and Pedro Aviza recently opened Little Chef at 825 N. Wayne St. The building, which has been home to a variety of food establishments, started decades ago as a Dairy Queen.
Little Chef is Castillo and Aviza's first restaurant. They have put a focus on an inclusive menu and hours that will allow them to spend time with their families.
The restaurant is open every day, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It features all-day breakfast, which takes three pages of the menu. Dishes include steak and eggs, five-egg omelets, skillets, scramblers, frittatas, Benedicts, crepes, French toast, pancakes and waffles along with specials like pancake sandwich and breakfast quesadilla.
Castillo said specialties for the restaurants are sweet items like pancakes, French toast and crepes.
"A lot of people have got the biscuits and gravy and the Benedicts," said Aviza's wife, Samantha. "Everybody has liked it."
The lunch menu features sandwiches such as Monte Cristo, Reuben, pork tenderloin and gyro. There are eight different salads, wraps and croissants, and more hearty fare like Manhattans, stir fry, burgers and steaks. A kids menu is also offered.
Castillo, Aviza and their wives run the restaurant daily, closing in the afternoon after the lunch rush.
"We want to spend some time with our families," said Castillo, who with his wife Nancy have two children. Aviza has four children.
They said they are enjoying their new pursuit and the Angola community.
"We are also trying to meet more people in the restaurant industry," said Castillo.
To learn more about the Little Chef, call 319-5684.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.