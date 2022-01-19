ANGOLA — Chantell Manahan has placed heavy emphasis on improving the district’s interoperability since she came into her position in January 2016.
Thanks to the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County director of technology’s lead and the district’s dedication to educational technology, MSD has gained national recognition through Project Unicorn, an initiative of InnovateEDU that seeks to raise awareness about the important connection between interoperability and student success.
“We’re a small district in a rural area, but people are looking to us as a model for what to do,” Manahan said. “We’re managing to really go farther than a lot of districts two or three times our size.”
With technology in public education on the rise, interoperability — a system’s capability of exchanging data — has become a crucial focus for many schools and districts.
Without efficient interoperability, schools struggle to make full use of their technological assets. Time is wasted manually exchanging information between applications, and students and staff are often unaware of all the resources available at their fingertips.
In spring 2021, Project Unicorn launched a School Systems Data survey concerning student data and interoperability that saw responses from over 100 local education agencies and regional education service agencies, including MSD.
The survey’s data resulted in a State of the Sector report that included a feature specifically about Manahan’s work at MSD concerning technological procurement for increased interoperability.
“Rostering and interoperability were huge operational initiatives to give time back to our teachers and students,” Manahan said. “That’s one thing that’s really put a small rural district like us on the map.”
Manahan’s dedication to increased interoperability certainly came in handy when COVID-19 turned the tables on public schooling.
Before the pandemic, Manahan had already been thinking about how to improve the district’s technological functionality in order to implement e-learning days when classes were cancelled due to weather.
“I think initially there was some reticence, but we tried to honor that,” Manahan said. “I think we did the right thing by easing into that world rather than forcing it.”
Over the course of a few years, the district ran a few test trials on bad weather days and slowly began seeing what they needed to improve in order to create a better experience.
The district even held technology nights where parents could come in and see how the students and teachers were using online applications for learning.
When the pandemic hit, MSD at least had a stepping stone for the e-learning that would take place over the 2020-2021 school year.
“We’re really fortunate that the state department of education, our state legislators, allowed this kind of experiential learning,” Manahan said. “We were not ready for a pandemic, but we were as ready as we could be.”
Of course, there were hiccups during the adjustment period, but the knowledge that MSD has gained over the past two years is now being used to help other schools that may still be struggling with e-learning and efficient technology.
“When school districts first started taking on educational technology, nobody knew what problems it would cause,” Manahan said. “I think the pandemic has shown us that technology and the internet are not luxuries anymore. They’re utilities.”
With so much schoolwork and student interaction now done online, Manahan is further stretching MSD’s interoperability.
The district utilizes content filters and other applications to monitor students’ online behavior and exposure. Aside from general protection, the AI recognition in these applications is able to alert administration of potential situations involving misconduct, cyberbullying, grief and self-harm.
With federal grant money, MSD has hired an online safety specialist, Emily Yoder, who is responsible for monitoring the alerts and setting up conferences with students when deemed appropriate.
“It’s definitely made a difference for our students,” Manahan said. “Since the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of alerts we’re getting for grief and self-harm.”
While the district is striving to address emotional needs as they come, Manahan wants to use this data to help MSD also become proactive.
The district locally stores its data concerning student performance, attendance, achievements and other related measurements while the mental health data is stored securely and privately with a vendor.
Manahan is working with the vendor to mass migrate the mental health data to the same server as the other student measurement data so that the district can cross-analyze the data sets and look for any correlations that could be signaling real problems.
This would allow MSD to potentially identify factors influencing students’ mental health and investigate them before situations evolve negatively.
“I don’t think anyone’s really thinking about that piece of data and its impact on student performance,” Manahan said. “Sometimes there are false correlations, but if we can help one more student by looking at those correlations, then it was worth the time manipulating those data sets to look.”
Manahan said this kind of cross-analysis for public education is still relatively uncharted territory and hopes that MSD can continue its technological pioneering into this field.
To read the Project Unicorn State of the Sector report, visit bit.ly/33EBBKW.
