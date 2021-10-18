ANGOLA — An LED lighting project that should save the county some $250,000 in energy bills over 15 years was approved Monday by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
The project, which will retrofit all lighting in the Steuben Community Center, is going to cost $45,065 and of that, thanks to a 20% rebate program through NIPSCO, will actually save the county enough money to implement the project this year.
The county is buying the new lighting on a program that allows 0% financing. With the rebate covering the first five payments, the project will be able to occur.
That's because the fund the county often uses for miscellaneous capital projects, the cumulative capital development fund, is down to about $30,000 left for the remainder of 2021.
"I hate to say it, but for this year we're at about the end of the (cumulative) cap (fund)," said Wil Howard, president of the commissioners.
Because the first five payments are covered by the rebate, the county could end up paying off the project next year once the cumulative capital fund is replenished. The fund will have about $1.2 million in it next year.
"I agree that would put us into the cum cap next year," Howard said. "I agree it would be an excellent project."
LED lighting is said to use 75-80% less energy than standard incandescent and halogen light bulbs.
"It appears we're going to save a lot of money," said Commissioner Ken Shelton.
The county rarely takes on this sort of debt — that which is similar to consumer debt, but everything worked out positively.
"I'll move forward with getting our rep in here, verifying everything before we put a signature on it," said Gary Fair, maintenance supervisor.
The project received unanimous approval.
