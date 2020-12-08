ANGOLA — Trine University has added two experienced professionals with a passion for philanthropy to its Office of Alumni and Development.
Ryan Robinet has joined the university as assistant vice president of development, and Jami Woodyard is the university's new assistant director of donor relations and phonathon coordinator.
"We are excited to welcome Ryan and Jami to the Alumni and Development team and look forward to their contributions in building upon our long history of successful fundraising efforts," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "Support from our many generous donors is critical to providing scholarship support for our students and supporting state-of-the-art facilities for living and learning."
As assistant vice president of development, Robinet will develop and execute a technology roadmap for development operations, helping to guide strategic efforts for fundraising programs and outreach. He will manage, lead and direct day-to-day operations of the overall fundraising, alumni and donor engagement strategy, including areas such as annual-, major- and planned-gift cultivation and solicitation and comprehensive campaigns.
Robinet brings nearly a decade of experience at enhancing donor giving experiences to his role at Trine. He most recently worked at Albion College in Michigan as director of philanthropy, where he was responsible for managing more than 150 relationships through the donor continuum. He previously worked for Wilson-Bennett Technology in Cabot, Arkansas, where he was responsible for management of more than 80 tele-fundraising campaigns.
He said he was attracted to his new position by his love of philanthropy and the opportunity to be part of Trine University projects such as the engineering expansion and new residence hall.
"I was so happy to be able to join a team that is so dedicated to securing the future of Trine University as an institution and to support the students, faculty and staff in making this great place a home," he said. "I'm a product of a generous student scholarship and am so grateful to have received that support. It is a great feeling to encourage and share the great opportunities for donors to do the same here at Trine."
Robinet holds a bachelor of arts in history and a bachelor of business administration with a focus in marketing from Siena Heights University in Adrian, Michigan, and a master of arts in philanthropy and development from LaGrange College in LaGrange, Georgia.
As assistant director of donor relations and phonathon coordinator, Woodyard will manage the telephone solicitation program for Trine University's Annual Fund. She also will oversee the university's Parents' Association, a portfolio of regional donors and a systematic, integrated donor relations and stewardship program.
She moved to the Angola area six months ago from Kansas, where she previously served on the boards of organizations such as the Chanute Parks Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters and Main Street Chanute. She also has sat on many committees with organizations such as Rotary International, the American Cancer Society and the school district in her previous community.
"I have always had a strong passion for being involved in philanthropy any way I could, whether on an employment level, board member level or a volunteer level," she said. "With my new position, I get to be a part of philanthropy every single day, and get to establish relationships with all of our parents, students, alumni and university friends.
"I hope to be able to continue building relationships both personally and professionally with all of the wonderful people on the campus. I want to leave a large positive impact on Trine each and every day that I am blessed to call myself a part of the Trine University family."
Woodyard's background includes extensive program oversight and management. She most recently served as program coordinator and camp director for the Hutchinson Recreation Commission in Hutchinson, Kansas. While in that role, she also planned events with the commission's partnering foundation and helped solicit charitable donations for the Kansas Parks and Rec annual meeting.
She currently holds a seat on the foundation board of TECH, INC. in Hutchinson, Kansas, and plans to become involved on committees and boards in the Angola area.
She holds a bachelor of science in psychology from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas.
