ANGOLA — Councilmembers continued their discussion of in-kind donations to Sheets Family Park on Monday and decided to make an outright $100,000 donation.
Absent from the meeting were Councilwoman Kathy Armstrong and Mayor Richard Hickman. In place of Hickman, Councilman Dave Martin led the Council through the agenda.
During their July 5 meeting, the group heard from City Engineer Amanda Cope regarding a report for in-kind donations toward the YMCA of Steuben County’s project. Cope provided that a conversation among department heads resulted in a recommendation to either do a cash donation to the organization or to place the contribution in an endowment fund.
The endowment fund, as well as all other funds for the park, is held by the Steuben County Community Foundation. The fund is specifically for maintenance and operation duties.
Sarah Funkhouser, CEO of Steuben’s YMCA, said on July 5 that their goal for the endowment is to reach $500,000. There is currently over $255,000 in the fund.
The original intent of the $100,000 was for city departments to identify any materials they could purchase cheaper than the YMCA. Finding very little, Cope and other department heads came to the conclusion to give the money to the organization so they could use it as needed.
Funkhouser also provided on July 5 that the project’s largest need at the moment is liquid funds to purchase items for the park.
Following mixed opinions, Councilman Dave Olson motioned to table the decision until the group’s next meeting.
Olson was the only one to speak on the matter Monday evening. The councilman explained that in conversations with Funkhouser, he was confident in making a decision to donate the $100,000 for construction to the YMCA. The motion was approved 4-0.
The Council had also previously made a one-time donation of $250,000 to the project in October.
The night’s agenda included setting elected officials salaries for 2024. First focusing on the mayoral and clerk-treasurer salaries, Martin confirmed that the average increase was 4%, Clerk-Treasurer Ryan Herbert agreed.
Martin made a motion for the two positions’ salaries to parallel the average. The mayor’s compensation is $74,524 and a 4% increase would bring the total to just over $77,500 for 2024. The clerk-treasurer sits at $77,822 for 2023, the 4% increase would set the salary at over $80,900.
For the past two years, both positions have seen a 5% increase. The biggest salary hike for roles happened in 2014 with the mayor at 23% more and clerk-treasurer at a 12.9% increase. With no further discussion, the motion was approved 4-0.
Councilmembers then discussed their own compensation. The rate sits at $6,800 for 2023, which is the same as 2022. Olson was the first to speak.
“Any extra money should go to the people who are out there shoveling snow and working on our streets,” Olson said.
Councilman Gary Crum was the only one to voice against not having a salary change. In the past 12 years, the Council has seen a salary raise four times, with the largest increase at 4.62% for 2022. There was no other discussion and the motion was approved 3-1 with Crum as the only vote against.
The next Common Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7 at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.