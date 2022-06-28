SR 827 closure

This map shows where S.R. 827 will be closed and its official detour starting on Tuesday, weather permitting.

 Indiana Department of Transportation

FREMONT — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the closure of State Road 827 south of Fremont starting next week for road reconstruction.

Crews will be working between C.R. 400N and Hardy Street in town.

Construction is scheduled to begin on or Tuesday, with work expected to last until the end of October. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

During construction, drivers should use the posted detour of State Road 120 and State Road 127, or seek an alternate route.

INDOT urges drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when travelling in and around all work zones.

