ANGOLA — The Angola Parks and Recreation Department will hold its tree giveaway program again this year.
The trees they plan to provide include Red and Shumard Oak, Tulip Trees, Princeton Elms, Pagoda Dogwood, Allegheny Serviceberry and American Hornbeam. Some of them are still available. The program is free and is funded through the City of Angola.
Only 10 trees remain.
Angola Parks and Recreation Department Superintendent Matt Hanna said they experienced some supply shortages when ordering the trees this year, and they were trying to get as many trees as were available even if the total number that was initially desired was not available.
“They didn't have 25 of the all the species that we wanted, so they had to give us you know, 10 of these and 15 of these instead of 25 of each species,” said Hanna.
He explained that they used to order more trees when the program had just started several decades ago. At that time about 100 trees were available to the residents of Angola. In recent years the number of trees offered through the program declined to 75.
“We went from 100 down to 75 a few years back,” said Hanna.
He explained that each year the department tries to order some trees from the following three categories — oaks, shade trees, such as maple trees, which are good yard trees, and smaller trees that can be planted under utility wires.
Hanna said that while it was obvious why the city would get some shade trees and trees to be planted near the wires, they ordered slower growing oaks because they are also the ones that last the longest.
“They're awesome,” said Hanna.
He added that the department as usual is trying to diversify its tree suggestions to make sure that if one of the species is threatened by a disease the rest still can survive. For example, a few years ago emerald ash borer wiped the entire population of ashes after it made its first entry to Indiana through Steuben County.
“It took out all the ash trees in Angola, and they were a fairly common tree for us to give away and plant,” said Hanna.
He explained that the situation with ashes happened about 10 years ago countrywide starting from Michigan and still spreading throughout the U.S., and it taught everybody a good lesson, said Hanna.
It was after the emerald ash borer destroyed the ash population that they started to promote different species.
“So, we tried to mix it up so that we don't run into that situation again, where a species gets a disease and then we end up wiping them all out.”
In addition to the damage caused by emerald ash borer, Hanna mentioned Dutch Elm disease that took out a lot of American Elms in Indiana several decades ago and pine weevils that attack white pine trees.
“Our goal is, if we've got 50 different species, and a disease wipes out one of them at least we've still got 49 species versus planting all the same and then end up with nothing,” said Hanna.
He added that fewer residents were claiming the trees in comparison to when the program first started when the trees ended up being given away in the first couple weeks.
“And we still have trouble with people wanting them,” said Hanna.
The initial aim of the program was to help forest the urban canopy as well as to teach the students of the Angola Middle School on the importance of trees and how to plant them.
“It started as an educational opportunity for students, but it also benefits the urban forest canopy, which is an important part of any city,” said Hanna.
Angola Middle School students still plant the trees every year with only one interruption due to COVID. This year the tree planting is planned for the end of April, in conjunction with Arbor Day.
The trees for this year have already been preordered, and they will be delivered to Angola a week before the planting date.
People wanting trees need to call the Parks Department at 665-1588. To prove residency to claim a tree, you must provide a recent utility bill.
