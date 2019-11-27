Two people were arrested on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested Monday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Nicholas G. Diehl, 40, of the 9000 block of North 27th Street, Richland, Michigan, arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor speeding.
• David A. Naus, 55, of the 7000 block of Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested in Hamilton on misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated and failure to register.
