ANGOLA — With some 6 inches of snow packed on the ground and the possibility of up to an inch of rain in the coming days, northeast Indiana could see some flooding, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana is advising.
And we could end up getting additional snow on top of that on Thursday night. There's a winter storm watch posted for Thursday, mainly in the evening hours.
Northeast Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio have been placed under a flood watch from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Thursday.
The winter storm watch is for 1-10 p.m. Thursday.
"Rainfall between 1 and 2 inches is expected to fall during this period with times of moderate to heavy rain. Frozen ground, ice jams and additional snow pack melt will help lead to increased runoff leading to minor to moderate river flooding and flooding in low lying areas," the flood watch said.
Following that, on Thursday there's the possibility of snow, though accumulations are to be in the 1-2 inch range.
Heavy mixed precipitation is expected Thursday afternoon and evening, with the possibility of 3-6 inches of snow. Some freezing rain might be mixed in, too.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Randy Brown is not expecting flooding, but he is anticipating possibly significant runoff.
"I still expect considerable runoff," Brown said, admitting that without the benefit of more current forecasts on Tuesday afternoon, trying to predict what might happen late Wednesday and Thursday is futile.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 6 inches of snow on the ground at the official weather observation station in Angola, monitored by Tim Tyler, weather observer.
This was the snow from two weeks ago that was heavy and wet. In some field in the four-county area, they are laden with what is snow melt that has refrozen and resemble lakes.
Brown thinks the snow that fell two weeks ago hit warm ground and may have been absorbed by the soil. The freezing that has followed has come from the top down, possibility of the soil to absorb more water if it rains.
The coming conditions are, in miniature, similar to those from 1982 that led to widespread flooding in northeast Indiana, particularly Fort Wayne and along the Pigeon Creek chain of lakes in Steuben County. There was much snow on the ground, which was melted all at once by a heavy rain event.
The big difference between then and now is the snow depth, which was much greater in 1982 when there had been few warm days to gradually thaw the snow that had built up mainly in January and February.
Brown said SCEMA will have the resources on hand — materials and labor — if flooding should occur.
"I do think if we have flooding, it will be minimal. Mother Nature being what she is, we'll take what is given us. If that's flooding, we will be ready," Brown said.
He noted that lake and stream levels are about average, so there won't be an additional pressure from high water levels.
"If we do have flooding, our primary concern will be residential dwellings, living space," Brown said.
Crawl spaces or vacant properties are secondary.
What would be of concern if there's excessive runoff or flooding is a cold stretch that's predicted to follow.
The low on Thursday is supposed to be 8 degrees. Highs on Friday and Saturday are in the 20s, but temperatures are supposed to hit the low- to upper-40s on Sunday and Monday.
