Monday, Nov. 16
• Steuben County Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Drainage board, 2 p.m.
• Steuben County Economic Development Corporation, conference room, 907 S. Wayne St., Angola, 3 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board, middle school cafeteria, 811 Renee Drive, Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Prairie Heights Community Schools Board, middle school cafeteria, 305 S. C.R. 1150W, LaGrange, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, city hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, town hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Clear Lake, 7 p.m. Executive session, 8 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
• Drug Free Steuben, 9:30 a.m. Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88503539391?p wd=WWhkUXhLWVB 1VnZWOUlaLyswai9Zdz09; Meeting ID: 885 0353 9391; Passcode: 2020
• Fremont Town Council, town hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 6 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board, Central Gym, 500 S. Martha St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
• Steuben County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Steuben County Courthouse Annex meeting room, 205 S. Martha St., Angola, 10 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 19
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
• Steuben County Plan Commission site survey, 8 a.m.
Friday, Nov. 20
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals site survey, 7 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.