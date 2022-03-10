Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Wednesday and early Thursday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Demarcus D. Bennett, 20, of the 1800 block of Griswald Avenue, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 80 near the 142 mile marker on charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years.
• Troy L. Brockhaus, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, arrested at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 27, Waterloo, on warrants alleging felony failure to appear in court and contempt of court.
• Samuel E. Goble, 43, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Kristin M. Parton Ferguson, 32, of the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, arrested in the 600 block of Williams Street, on a felony fugitive warrant.
